2 firefighters hurt battling large house fire Tuesday night in Leawood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a two-alarm fire Tuesday night at a Leawood house near West 119th Street and Cherokee Lane.

Firefighters responded just before 6 p.m. after getting a 911 call about smoke in the area where crews found the house burning.

They arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the house, according to a Leawood Fire Department spokesperson.

Fire moved into the attic and burned through the roof.

A second alarm was called and Overland Park firefighters arrived to help knock down the fire.

Two complete searches of the house were done, and no one was found inside.

One of the two injured firefighters was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second firefighter was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

