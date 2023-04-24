Admitted double killer Garland Nelson sentenced to more prison time for cattle fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former cattle farmer who admitted to murdering two brothers he cheated in a business deal was sentenced Monday in federal court after pleading guilty to mail fraud and a gun charge.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips sentenced Garland Nelson, 28, to 32 years in prison without parole and Nelson must pay more than $260,00 to the victims of the fraud.

Nelson is already serving two life sentences for the July 2019 murders of Nicholas and Justin Diemel.

The Diemel's were victims of Nelson's fraudulent management of cattle that belonged to the brothers.

Nelson's deal with the brothers was to feed and provide pasture land for the cattle.

He was to sell the cattle and send the brothers the profits.

Diemel said he did not take care of the Diemel's cattle and many died.

The Diemel brothers came to Missouri to get their money and Nelson shot and killed both men.

