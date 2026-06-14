Adult killed, 9 juveniles injured in crash Saturday on I-29 near St. Joseph, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old man died in a crash Saturday morning that left 10 others, including nine children, injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 10:40 a.m. Saturday, the 34-year-old man was driving a 2004 Ford Expedition south on Interstate 29 north of Dearborn, Missouri, when the rear driver’s side tire blew out.

The driver lost control of the SUV after the blowout. The SUV traveled off the west side of the interstate and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its top.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Three female juveniles, ages 13, 14 and 16, of Leavenworth, Kansas, were transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, for treatment of serious injuries.

A 2-year-old St. Joseph boy was also taken to CHM for moderate injuries.

Three other juveniles, a 10-year-old Leavenworth boy, an 8-year-old Leavenworth girl and a 3-year-old St. Joseph girl, were taken to CMH with minor injuries, as was a 36-year-old woman.

Two female infants, less than a year old, were also transported to CMH in Kansas City for observation.

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