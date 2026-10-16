After sharing Flock video, Blue Springs PD arrests teen for graffiti of crosses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old Blue Springs teen has been arrested in connection to recent incidents of graffiti of crosses at locations across the city.

On Thursday afternoon, the Blue Springs Police Department posted a video on social media asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Blue Springs police release video of 'Jesus saves' graffiti suspect

A suspect wearing an apparent black hoodie or jacket, and riding a scooter, was captured on a Flock camera painting crosses on a traffic signal control box at 40 Highway and AA Highway.

After leaving the area, the suspect traveled across several business parking lots and crossed 7 Highway.

An officer on another call nearby captured the individual on their patrol vehicle's dash camera.

On Friday, the police department reported they arrested a 17-year-old Blue Springs resident.

The case is being presented to juvenile authorities.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.