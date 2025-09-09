Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Prairie Village aggravated assault suspect taken into custody

Police Lights
Stock Image
Police lights
Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department says an aggravated assault suspect was taken into custody overnight in the 2400 block of W. 71st Street.

Police say they initially responded to an aggravated assault inside the home around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The victims got out of the home and were not injured.

Police say the suspect, who is a family member, refused to come out and was barricaded inside for hours.

Police say they took the suspect into custody about 3:30 this morning.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us