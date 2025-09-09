Prairie Village aggravated assault suspect taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department says an aggravated assault suspect was taken into custody overnight in the 2400 block of W. 71st Street.

Police say they initially responded to an aggravated assault inside the home around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The victims got out of the home and were not injured.

Police say the suspect, who is a family member, refused to come out and was barricaded inside for hours.

Police say they took the suspect into custody about 3:30 this morning.

