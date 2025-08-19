Aircraft makes emergency landing in cornfield near Centerview, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District responded Tuesday afternoon to an aircraft emergency landing near Centerview, Missouri.

A district spokesperson said the small aircraft made the landing in a cornfield near Blackwater River, near NW 501 Road.

Two people were on board the aircraft at the time of the emergency landing. Neither was significantly injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.