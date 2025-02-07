Alert issued for missing person, suspect from Wisconsin; Could be in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 16-year-old Wisconsin female who may be with a 40-year-old man.

Troopers say Sophia Martha Franklin, 16, was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

Police there say Sophia, who is three months pregnant, may be with a possible suspect, Gary Francis Day, 40.

There is a no-contact order between the two.

The pair may be traveling through Missouri en route to Arkansas in a black 2014 Buick LaCrosse with either Pennsylvania plates KGW5186 or Arkansas plates BBR20L.

Day is described as a white male, five-feet, seven-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Sophia is described as a white female, five-feet, nine-inches tall and 186 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

There was an amber alert issued four days ago in Wisconsin. The amber alert was extended to Arkansas on Thursday.

As of now, there is no Amber Alert in Missouri.

A clothing description was not available for either person.

Anyone with information about the pair could call 911 or contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 888-304-3936.

