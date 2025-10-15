All clear given at Northland middle school after police investigate sounds of gunfire nearby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students and staff at Plaza Middle School spent an hour Wednesday morning in a hold while law enforcement investigated the sound of gunfire in a nearby neighborhood.

In a letter to Plaza Middle School families, Principal Kristy Hensley said staff and administrators were outside welcoming students for the day Wednesday morning when the sound of potential gunfire was heard in the area of Interstate 29 and NW 72nd Street.

Everyone who had been outside was brought inside the building, which was subsequently placed on “hold,” meaning students are learning in the classroom but their movement inside the building is limited and no one is allowed inside.

That “hold” lasted about an hour and the school day resumed as normal as of 9 a.m.

“Our law enforcement partners continued to work through the report to ensure our school, students and staff were safe during this time,” Hensley wrote in the letter.

