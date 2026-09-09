Both directions of I-70 near motorsports park in Odessa closed after rollover crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 70 near the motorsports park in Odessa are closed after a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash near mile marker 41 involved a tractor-trailer, which caught fire as a result of the accident.

The eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked.

At this time, westbound traffic is being diverted through the commercial vehicle weight scale parking lot, and eastbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 41, per MSHP.

KSHB 41 was told there are no injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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