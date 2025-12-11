Allegedly drunk Gardner man charged in crash Wednesday on I-435 in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Gardner man is in custody and facing charges for causing an injury crash Wednesday night along Interstate 435 in Shawnee.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the driver of a 2014 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on I-435 near Johnson Drive when the driver entered the center median of the interstate to turn around.

As the driver turned onto the southbound lanes of I-435, he struck a 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan occupied by a female and a 7-year-old girl. Both occupants of the Chrysler were wearing their seat belts and were not seriously hurt.

The driver of the Dodge, later identified as James Terry, 49, of Gardner, fled the scene into a nearby wooded area.

Drone operators from the Shawnee Police Department and a K9 officer responded to the scene to help locate Terry.

Terry was eventually located by the K9 officer and taken into custody by police. He was initially transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries from a dog bite.

After receiving treatment, Terry was transferred to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center, where he was booked just before midnight Thursday.

On Thursday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Terry with driving under the influence, the third in a 10-year period, failure to stop at an accident causing an injury or damage more than $1,000, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended, failure to provide vehicle insurance, and transporting an open container.

Terry was set to appear before a Johnson County District Court judge Thursday. He remains in custody on a $35,000 bond.

