Amazon delivery van ends up on its side in 3-vehicle crash in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First responders worked a multi-vehicle crash around 12:50 p.m. Thursday in Shawnee.

The Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to the scene of the crash near West 63rd Street and Maurer Road.

The crash involved a gray Mazda, a white Ford and an Amazon delivery van.

The Mazda and Ford sustained front-end damage, and the Amazon van was flipped on its driver’s side.

No serious injuries were reported, per a social media post from SFD.

