Amber Alert for 2-year-old girl issued out of Springfield, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing 2-year-old girl from Springfield, Missouri.

Police in Springfield are asking for the public’s help in locating Arukia Ganis.

Arukia, who is in the custody of the state of Missouri, was last seen at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Wonders of Wildlife with her parents Frank Ganis, 26, and Arisha Caldwell, 33.

The trio was seen leaving Bass Pro at 11:22 a.m.

Troopers have issued a statewide alert and are looking for a silver 2000 Mercedes SUV with Vermont license plate HFL245.

Arukia is described as 30-40 pounds and 2 1/2 feet to 3 feet tall with dark brown hair, bangs and pig tails. She was wearing removable leg braces at the time of her disappearance.

Frank Ganis is described as a 6-foot, 190-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes. Caldwell is five feet, one inch tall and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the trio should call 911.

