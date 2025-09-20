Amber alert issued for 2 girls, aged 12, in northwest Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An amber alert was issued early Saturday morning for two 12-year-old girls in northwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emily Harrington and Emma Sue Hale were last seen around 8:40 p.m. Friday at a football game in Rock Port, Missouri.

Troopers believe they may be in the company of a white male, possibly from California, who goes by the name Alec or Alex.

No information was immediately available on the direction or method of travel.

Emily is described as a white female, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair. She was wearing a brown T-shirt, light-colored leggings and cowboy boots at the time she was last seen. She often wears her hair in a bun and has a birthmark on the front of her neck.

Emma is described as a white female, 5-feet, 2-inches tall, 120 pounds, with dark blue hair. She was wearing a red Chiefs hooded sweatshirt and black leggings at the time she was last seen. Troopers say she has very long hair.

No additional suspect information was available.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Atchison, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department at 660-744-6271.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.