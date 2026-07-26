Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old girl taken by father out of Wichita

UPDATE | The Kansas Bureau of Investigation canceled the Amber Alert out of Wichita after the child was located safe. The suspect is currently in custody, according to authorities.

ORIGINAL STORY | An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old who was taken by her father out of Wichita.

Araceli Gonzales was taken just after 2:15 a.m. from a home at 4240 E. Boston Street.

Authorities said the girl's father, Saul Gonzales-Diaz, 21, was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident with the girl's mother and had a gun in his possession.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation Saul Gonzales Diaz

Gonzales-Diaz is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

According to authorities, the girl's mother reported hearing a possible gunshot in the residence before the girl was taken.

The suspect is believed to be traveling in a 1998 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with the Kansas license plate 446-MSL in an unknown direction.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation 1998 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck

Wichita police believe Gonzales-Diaz and his daughter are still in the Wichita area.

Anyone who sees the girl or suspect is asked to call 911.

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If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.