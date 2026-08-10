Amber Alert canceled; child found safe 'prior to sending full alert'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an Amber Alert for a 9-month-old, sharing the child was located safe "prior to sending [the] full alert."

MSHP previously shared the child was abducted from a Lee's Summit home Monday morning by their noncustodial father.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a trooper and officers with the Blue Springs Police Department spotted the suspect vehicle heading eastbound on Interstate 70 near Buckner Tarsney Road.

After conducting a traffic stop, the suspect was taken into custody. MSHP said the child was found safe inside the vehicle.

—