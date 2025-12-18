Amber Alert issued for parts of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an amber alert for parts of Missouri.

Preliminary information reveals that authorities are looking for a person potentially driving a blue 2005 Lincoln Aviator with Missouri license plates GL7B2S traveling westbound on Interstate 70 out of Columbia.

Additional information about the alert is pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.