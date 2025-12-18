Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for parts of Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an amber alert for parts of Missouri.

Preliminary information reveals that authorities are looking for a person potentially driving a blue 2005 Lincoln Aviator with Missouri license plates GL7B2S traveling westbound on Interstate 70 out of Columbia.

Additional information about the alert is pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

