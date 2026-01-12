Amber Alert issued in mid-Missouri after man takes 2 children after killing their mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a man wanted for taking two children after murdering their mother Monday afternoon in Jefferson City, Missouri.

An Amber Alert was issued for Saba Akbari, 12, and Hajarn Akbari, 1, who are believed to be with 46-year-old Malang Jan Akbari.

The pair was allegedly taken after Malang Akbari allegedly murdered the children’s mother with a knife around noon Monday in the 1100 block of McCarty Street in Jefferson City.

Troopers say the group left the scene heading westbound on U.S. Highway 54 from Southwood Hills in Cole County in a blue 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan with Missouri license plate JJ6M8C.

Malang Akbari is 5’11” and 182 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Hajarn Akbari has brown hair and brown eyes. No description of Saba Akbari was immediately available.

Anyone with information should call 911.

