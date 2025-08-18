Amtrak train strikes truck trailer on tracks Sunday in Cass County; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers on the eastbound Amtrak Missouri River Runner were delayed early Sunday night after the train struck a truck trailer on the tracks in Cass County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the collision took place just after 5 p.m. Sunday along the tracks that parallel Missouri Highway 58 near Sherwood Road.

A highway patrol spokesperson said no injuries were reported on board the train or to the occupants of the truck towing the trailer.

An online train status map shows Missouri River Train 316 left Kansas City, Missouri’s Union Station around 4 p.m. It was set to arrive in St. Louis at 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

An update on the status of the train was not immediately available as of 8 p.m.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.