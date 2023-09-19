An apartment building, at least 2 houses burn Monday night in roaring fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A late Monday night two-alarm fire sent flames through at least three buildings and could been seen for blocks around the east KCMO fire scene.

Firefighters arrived about 10:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue to find flames on all floors of the buildings and shooting through the roofs.

Dozens of firefighters battled the fire.

The fire appeared to have started in the apartment building and spread to a duplex and house.

The first search by fire crews found no one inside any of the buildings.

No injuries had been reported as of 11:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

