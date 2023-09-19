Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

An apartment building, at least 2 houses burn Monday night in roaring fire in KCMO

East 44th Street and Virginia Avenue fire
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB 41 News staff
East 44th Street and Virginia Avenue fire
East 44th Street and Virginia Avenue fire
Posted at 11:12 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 00:36:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A late Monday night two-alarm fire sent flames through at least three buildings and could been seen for blocks around the east KCMO fire scene.

Firefighters arrived about 10:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue to find flames on all floors of the buildings and shooting through the roofs.

Dozens of firefighters battled the fire.

The fire appeared to have started in the apartment building and spread to a duplex and house.

The first search by fire crews found no one inside any of the buildings.

No injuries had been reported as of 11:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

__

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone