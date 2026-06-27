Another argument ends with gunfire and another Kansas City, Missouri, homicide victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An argument Friday night between a group of people in Kansas City, Mo., ended with a man dead from a gunshot wound and another man arrested for questioning in the killing.

Police said the argument between several people began just before 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 8th Street.

No word on what led to the argument or what it was about.

The victim was pronounced dead on the driveway.

One man was arrested for what police called "further questioning."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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