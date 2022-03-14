Another Missouri man charged in Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man is the latest charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to charging documents.

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz, Jr. of Polo, Missouri, which is about 55 miles northeast of Kansas City, has been charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building and picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the documents, cell phone records indicate that Cruz was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Cruz said in an interview with federal agents that he attended a speech given by President Donald Trump and a subsequent march to the Capitol.

Cruz also gave agents video he recorded from the rally, documents state, though he also "stated he stayed on the landing outside the U.S. Capitol and did not enter the building."

CCTV footage from Capitol cameras appear to show Cruz inside the building.

