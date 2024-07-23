Apartment fire affects five units Monday night in Northland

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Kansas City fire crews responded to an apartment fire early Tuesday Morning in the Northland.

Calls came in on a structure fire at a three-story apartment building in the 4000 Block of North Bennington Ave at 12:45 a.m.

Offensive interior operations were initiated.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in 30 minutes.

Five units were affected and the Redcross was ordered for four adults.

No civilians were hurt, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for heat related issues.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.