Archdiocese ‘substantiates’ abuse claim against former Bishop Miege employee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Thursday it has substantiated a sexual abuse claim made against a former, now-deceased, employee of Bishop Miege High School and Rockhurst High School.

In a press release on Thursday , the archdiocese said it was asked to review a sexual abuse claim made against former teacher James Zimmer while he taught at Bishop Miege.

Zimmer taught at Miege for 15 years between 1969 and 1984. While Zimmer also taught at Rockhurst between 1987 and 1993, the archdiocese said no allegations of abuse or misconduct were reported during his time at Rockhurst.

The allegation was deemed credible and substantiated following a review by Archbishop Shawn McKnight and the Independent Review Board.

Zimmer died on June 1, 2000.

“We are grateful for the courage of those who reported their abuse and participated in the investigation,” the archdiocese said in the press release. “In cases where the accused is deceased, the effects of trauma can remain with victims and survivors for many years.”

The archdiocese said it “acknowledges such trauma” and asks anyone who believes they were harmed by Zimmer or who has any information about the case to contact the Archdiocese’s Victim Care Advocate at 913-298-9244.

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