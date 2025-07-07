Archie man succumbs to injuries from altercation Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead after an altercation outside a business in Archie, Missouri.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies received a medical emergency call from the Archie RV Park, located near SW Outer Road, for a man bleeding.

At the same time, deputies received a call from a different residence from a man who said he had been involved in an altercation.

Deputies responded to both residences and determined the two calls were related to the same incident.

The man at the second residence told deputies he was assaulted by a man in the parking lot of an area business, which led to the altercation.

Both men were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the man taken in critical condition, 34-year-old Michael Wolfe, of Archie, succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

“All subjects involved have been identified at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

