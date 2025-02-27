Area educator charged with alleged indecent liberties with child in Leavenworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 54-year-old man who worked in the Leavenworth School District was arrested Thursday afternoon on one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The Leavenworth County District Attorney’s Office filed the charge Thursday against Jerome C. Riscovallez, 54.

Riscovallez was booked Thursday afternoon into the Leavenworth County Jail where he was being held on a $250,000 bond.

Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens told KSHB 41 News that Riscovallez worked with the Leavenworth School District. His position wasn’t immediately clear.

Riscovallez is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge on Friday, Feb. 28.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.