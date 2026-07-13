Arizona woman killed in overnight crash in Bates County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Arizona woman was killed in a crash overnight in Bates County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred shortly before 1:45 a.m. Monday near Missouri 52 at NW County Road 3502.

The driver of a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the center line and went off the roadway. The Jeep then struck a tree.

MSHP said the passenger, a 35-year-old woman from San Luis, Arizona, was killed in the wreck. The driver, a 37-year-old man from San Luis, Arizona, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The highway patrol said the driver was using a safety device, but the passenger was not.

Bates County deputies assisted at the scene.

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