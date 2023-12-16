Armed man robs Great Southern Bank Saturday in Prairie Village

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FBI agents and Prairie Village police are investigating after an armed man made off with an undisclosed amount of money Saturday morning in a bank robbery.

Police say they got the call of an armed robbery just before 10:30 a.m. at the Great Southern Bank branch at 5206 W. 95th Street in Prairie Village.

The initial investigation revealed a white male armed with a handgun, wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans, black stocking hat and a black face mask was able to flee the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say no employees were injured in the robbery and no other customers were present at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Prairie Village Police at 913-642-5151 or if wanting to make an anonymous tip, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.



