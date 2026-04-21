Woman in her 60s suffered smoke inhalation, burns in east Kansas City, Missouri, apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman in her 60s suffered burns and smoke inhalation in a Tuesday evening apartment fire at 3037 York St. in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Firefighters found the woman outside the building when they arrived about 5:40 p.m.

Fire department dispatchers received several calls reporting fire and heavy smoke coming from the two-story building.

The injured woman lived in a basement apartment where the fire may have started.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene.

Extra fire crews were also sent to help knock down the fire.

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