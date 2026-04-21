Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Woman in her 60s suffered smoke inhalation, burns in east Kansas City, Missouri, apartment fire

KCFD firetruck
KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department firetruck
KCFD firetruck
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman in her 60s suffered burns and smoke inhalation in a Tuesday evening apartment fire at 3037 York St. in east Kansas City, Missouri.

Firefighters found the woman outside the building when they arrived about 5:40 p.m.

Fire department dispatchers received several calls reporting fire and heavy smoke coming from the two-story building.

The injured woman lived in a basement apartment where the fire may have started.

Four ambulances were sent to the scene.

Extra fire crews were also sent to help knock down the fire.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Report a typo

020626_KSHB_Image_NXA_Web_Standard Cube.jpg

KSHB 41 News