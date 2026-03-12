At least 1 person injured in Wednesday night apartment fire in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person was injured in a fire in an apartment building in east Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. at East 9th Street and Park Avenue.

KCFD firefighters arrived and immediately began putting out the fire.

One firefighter fell through a floor, and all crews were evacuated from the building to ensure no other firefighters were trapped or injured.

The firefighter who fell through the floor made it out of the building without injury.

No word on what kind of injuries were suffered by the victim, who was taken to a hospital.

Extra fire crews were sent to the scene to help knock down the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

