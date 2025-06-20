1 person shot to death, another wounded by gunfire after incident Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was shot and killed and a second person was wounded by gunfire during an incident Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers detained one person at the scene.

KSHB 41 has a crew at the scene and we will have updates when they are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

