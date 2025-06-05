ATF investigating April 'firebombing' at Lenexa Tesla service center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating a "firebombing" at a Tesla collision center in Lenexa that occurred on April 3.

Just after 1 a.m., surveillance footage captured a vehicle parked on the shoulder of Interstate 435 near the back parking lot of the Tesla collision center, located at 15125 West 101st Terrace in Lenexa.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player below.

ATF investigating April 'firebombing' at Lenexa Tesla collision center

Officials said the suspect exited the vehicle, threw two lit Molotov cocktails at the back of the collision center, and left in the same vehicle.

Investigators determined the fire was an intentional act of arson and are now seeking public assistance to identify the suspect and advance the investigation.

“This was a calculated attack that could have caused significant harm,” ATF Kansas City Special Agent in Charge Bernard Hansen said in a press release. “We’re working closely with our partners at the FBI and Lenexa Police to identify the individual responsible, and we need the public’s help. If you saw something or know something—even if it seems minor—now is the time to speak up.”

ATF is working with the FBI Kansas City Field Office and the Lenexa Police Department on this case.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information related to the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.