Authorities arrest 32 child exploitation suspects in Kansas, Missouri during operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities arrested 32 people in both Kansas and Missouri during a child exploitation operation called "Operation Blue Ghost."

The operation was led by the Homeland Security Investigations office in Kansas City along with the Kansas City Child Exploitation Taskforce.

It started on May 17 and lasted through June 2.

In the first phase of the operation from May 17 to May 19, HSI agents targeted adults who were willing to travel to sexually exploit a child in the Wichita area. Seventeen suspects were arrested during this time.

They are accused of crimes related to aggravated human trafficking, promoting the sale of sex and the purchase of commercial sex acts.

During the second phase of the operation, HSI agents worked in conjunction with law enforcement agencies from Independence, Missouri and Clay and Platte counties in Missouri during which they arrested 15 additional people.

—