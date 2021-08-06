Authorities detonate explosives following Cass Co. chase; suspect in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Cass County detonated explosives following a car chase Thursday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to stop a red 1988 Chevrolet S10 around Missouri 7 and South Walker Road near Harrisonville for a traffic violation.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Vance Gayle of Blairstown, sped away from the deputy, leading a nearly 20-minute chase down gravel roads in the Garden City and Dayton areas.

Eventually, he lost control, crashed, and was taken into custody.

In his truck, deputies found explosives “consistent with dynamite.”

They called in the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s Explosives and Ordinance Disposal Team.

Members of the team detonated the items on the scene as they presented a greater risk to transport.

Cass County prosecutors have charged Gayle with two felonies for unlawful possession of the materials and resisting arrest.

He’s being held in the Cass County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

“Every day that our deputies go to work they encounter a variety of unknown circumstances, Cass County Sheriff Jeff Weber said in a Facebook post. “This is an example of how a seemingly routine stop for a traffic violation exposed a dangerous, convicted felon, fleeing deputies and putting our community in danger. Thanks to the good work of law enforcement no one was injured and this person is in jail.”

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .