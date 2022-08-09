Authorities identify man shot, killed by Kansas City police near 55th Street, Prospect Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who was shot and killed by Kansas City, Missouri, police after allegedly attempting to run over an officer has been identified.

The shooting happened on East 55th Street and Prospect Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the man as 31-year-old Zachary James Garrard.

KCPD officers first responded to the area to try to make contact with a person reportedly in a stolen vehicle.

Surveillance video reviewed by KSHB 41 I-Team's Sarah Plake shows a man getting into a parked SUV.

A KCPD cruiser pulls up behind the back of the SUV and two officers get out with their guns drawn.

Moments later, a white KCPD van pulls up on the other side and the SUV eventually rams into the van.

—