KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are searching for a man who walked away from the Johnson County Work Release Center on Monday.

Clifford Leon Evans, 52, is serving for a sentence for possession of opiates at the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center.

He was placed on escape status after he didn't return to the facility.

Below is a picture of Evans:

KSHB 41 News staff Clifford Leon Evans

Anyone who sees Evans or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the JCDOC at (913)-715-6539 or 911.

