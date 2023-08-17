Watch Now
Authorities seize $138K worth of power tools, other stolen merchandise from home in western Shawnee

Shawnee Police Department
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 17:34:39-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities seized about $138,000 worth of stolen merchandise from a home in western Shawnee, the Shawnee Police Department said Thursday.

After a month-long probe from area agencies, the department conducted a search warrant at the home on Aug. 16.

Detectives recovered 479 items believed to be stolen from multiple retailers in Shawnee and the Kansas City region.

Most of the stolen merchandise were power tools.

The Shawnee Police Department said it would submit the case to the Johnson County District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges.


