Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigating police shooting near Basehor-Linwood High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating a police shooting between a Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Deputy and a suspect near Basehor-Linwood High School Friday night.

The incident occurred at 156th Street and Parallel Road at around the same time as the end of Basehor-Linwood's football game against St. James Academy, according to officials.

According to the Basehor-Linwood School District, the incident was unrelated to the football game or school activities.

No injuries have been reported at this time, according to officials.

Officials say the suspect is currently in custody.

Officials are encouraging people to stay away from the area as it is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.