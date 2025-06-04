Bates City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies from injuries in Monday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 57-year-old Bates City, Missouri, man has died from injuries he sustained in a crash on Monday, June 2.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 3:30 p.m., the driver of a Ford F250 pickup truck was attempting to cross U.S. 24 Highway at Waterloo Road in Lafayette County.

As the driver crossed the highway, he crossed into the path of a man driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

