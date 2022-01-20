2 charged in sexual assault investigation involving Bates County employee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two residents of Butler, Missouri, were charged Wednesday following a sexual assault investigation from the Vernon County Sheriff's office that involved a Bates County employee.

According to a release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson asked the office of Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher to conduct an investigation after a Bates County employee was named in a report of sexual assault.

38-year-old Kyle B. Mallatt was charged with sodomy or attempted sodomy first degree and sodomy second degree. Mallatt's bond was set at $10,000.

Rachelle L. Mallatt, 37, was charged with hindering the prosecution of felony and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution and had her bond set at $4,500.

According to the release, both individuals turned themselves in to authorities and were released after posting bond.

"I appreciate the relationship we have with Vernon County Sheriff's Office. Being able to request an outside agency for these types of reports is important to the integrity of the case and builds trust in the community,” Anderson said.

