Bates County man rescued after falling through ice attempting to rescue calf

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Creatures of all kinds are warming up after some scary moments early Monday afternoon on a farm in rural Bates County, Missouri.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call just after noon Monday that a man had fallen into a pond off County Road 9001.

First responders arrived and located the man stuck in the ice up to his mid-chest.

The man was attempting to rescue a calf that had fallen through the ice when he fell through.

A firefighter from Butler, Missouri, fashioned a contraption to help free the man from the icy waters.

As the man was evaluated on the scene by medical personnel, deputies and firemen got to work to rescue the calf.

The calf was rescued from the ice and taken to a neighbor’s house with a warming area.

No serious injuries were reported.

“This is an exceptional rescue to save a life,” Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson said on social media. “Multiple agencies coming together to not just rescue the subject but to go above and beyond for a neighbor who needed up.

“I wish the public could see the teamwork the way I get to see it. Every day, my staff and other emergency personnel continue to selflessly serve our community above and beyond what is expected.”

