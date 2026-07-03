Bates County sheriff reminds public how drones can impact emergency helicopters at crash scenes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Thursday in Bates County. The sheriff took to social media to remind the public how drones can impact air ambulances.

The Bates County Sheriff's Office said two people sustained injures following a head-on collision on Missouri Highway 18.

Two air ambulances responded to the crash scene to transport the individuals to the hospital.

As the first helicopter was landing, deputies spotted a drone flying over the crash.

The sheriff shared on social media how drones can interfere with an emergency helicopter's ability to land or take off.

Let me be clear. You have a right to own a drone, fly a drone and take footage of things in public. But what you don’t have a right to do is compromise the safety of those in the helicopter or on the ground," Sheriff Chad Anderson said in a social media post. "You don’t have a right to hinder or delay that response because a drone in the air prevents a helicopter from taking back off or landing in a timely matter."

"While I hope this is a one time thing, and whoever the drone owners are realize now the danger they put all the first responders and helicopters pilots in. I hope they realize that a patient’s life or death could come down to every precious minute," Anderson continued.

The sheriff's office also said if this type of thing continues, law enforcement will take measures to ensure safety is a priority and hold those who interfere accountable.

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