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Belton man, 41, killed in Sunday afternoon crash in Cass County

Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Daniela Leon
FILE
Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old Belton man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cass County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 4:40 p.m., the driver of a 2009 Toyota Sienna was heading north on Missouri Highway 7 when the vehicle ran off the side of the road near Sycamore Grove Road.

Troopers say the car crossed over into the southbound lanes before it struck a pile of gravel and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

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