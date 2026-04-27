Belton man, 41, killed in Sunday afternoon crash in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 41-year-old Belton man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cass County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 4:40 p.m., the driver of a 2009 Toyota Sienna was heading north on Missouri Highway 7 when the vehicle ran off the side of the road near Sycamore Grove Road.

Troopers say the car crossed over into the southbound lanes before it struck a pile of gravel and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.

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