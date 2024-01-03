Belton police ask for public's help to find man who damaged city park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Belton police want the public's help to identify a man suspected of damaging two surveillance cameras at Memorial Park.

The incident happened on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

"Belton's parks are some of our finest community spaces," according to a statement on the city's Facebook page. "The welcoming atmosphere and well-maintained amenities are part of what makes our city exceptional. Let's work together to preserve them!"

Anyone with information should call 1-800-782-7463.

