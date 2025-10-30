Belton police intercept armed student before he entered school Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Belton student has been charged with bringing a loaded pistol to a night class earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, Belton police learned that a student attending night classes at the Scott Educational Center had been bringing a firearm to class.

Police and the school resource officer developed a plan to intercept the student before he entered the building. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the student arrived at the school and was walking toward the entrance when he was stopped by police.

The student, 18-year-old Cameron Kopfer, was taken into custody without further incident.

On Wednesday, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Kopfer with one count of felony unlawful use of a weapon. He remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

“The Belton School District and the Belton Police Department place the safety of our students, teachers and school staff as our highest priority,” the Belton Police Department said Thursday morning in a social media post. “We are grateful for the courage of an individual to report a tip in hopes of preventing a more tragic outcome. This tip directly resulted in keeping a firearm out of a public school.”

