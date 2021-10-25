Watch
Belton police investigating after man shot

Condition of victim not immediately available
Posted at 6:11 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 19:25:06-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of East Hargis Street at around 5:15 p.m. where the man was located.

He was taken to an area hospital but the extent of his injuries wasn't immediately available.

No suspect was in custody in connection to the shooting.


This is a developing story and will be updated.

