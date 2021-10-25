Belton police investigating after man shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is investigating after a man was shot on Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of East Hargis Street at around 5:15 p.m. where the man was located.

He was taken to an area hospital but the extent of his injuries wasn't immediately available.

No suspect was in custody in connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .