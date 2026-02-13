Belton police officer charged in 2017 rape case out of Pettis County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A police officer with the Belton Police Department has been charged with rape in Pettis County.

Collin K. Goodsell, 28, of Peculiar, was arrested Thursday in connection with a sexual assault investigation conducted by the Troop A Criminal Investigative Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Last December, MSHP's Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) was requested to investigate allegations of sexual assault involving a Belton Police Department employee.

Following the investigation, DDCC investigators Thursday obtained probable cause to arrest Goodsell for raping an adult female sometime during 2017.

Investigators then arrested Goodsell in Lee's Summit. He was later transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on an investigative hold.

According to MSHP, investigators forwarded a probable cause statement to the Pettis County Prosecutor for consideration of formal charges.

The Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Goodsell with first-degree rape Friday.

He is being held in the Pettis County Jail without bond. He was set to make his first appearance before a circuit court judge Friday afternoon.

Goodsell has held several law enforcement positions in Cass and Livingston counties, according to MSHP.

According to a Facebook post from the Belton Police Department on Oct. 22, 2024, Goodsell rejoined the department "after a short stint at an agency north of the metro."

Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar accusations involving Goodsell can reach out to Cpl. Travis Goolsby at 816-622-0800.

