Bicyclist, 19, seriously injured after being struck by car in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old bicyclist is recovering from injuries after being struck by a car Monday night in Independence.

A police spokesperson said around 7:30 p.m., the bicyclist was crossing U.S. 24 Highway from south to north near Concord Circle when the cyclist was struck by the driver of a Ford Focus traveling westbound on U.S. 24.

Police said the bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene and was said to be cooperating with the investigation.

