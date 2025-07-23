Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bicyclist, 30, critically injured Tuesday night in Douglas County crash

Lily O'Shea Becker
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a collision involving a bicyclist who was struck by a car Tuesday night.

Deputies determined just after 8 p.m., the driver of a 2003 gray Honda Element was traveling westbound in the 2000 block of N 1400 Road when they struck a bicyclist who was also traveling westbound.

The driver of the Honda was a 70-year-old man from Lawrence.

The bicyclist was a 30-year-old Lawrence man and is suffering from injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Medics transported him by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he remained hospitalized on Wednesday.

DGSO crash investigators reopened the road after midnight and are working to complete their investigation.

