Bicyclist critically injured Thursday night in hit-and-run crash in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bicyclist suffered critical injuries Wednesday night at East 39th and Harrison streets.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist left the scene before police arrived.

Police did not have a description of the driver's vehicle.

No other information on the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.