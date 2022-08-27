Bicyclist dies in hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 6:15 a.m. Saturday, a bicyclist was traveling south on View High Drive, north of Longview Road.

Police say a unknown vehicle also traveling south on View High Drive struck the bicyclist and left the scene without stopping.

The victim died on the scene.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .